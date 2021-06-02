PUD Wants Public Input On GM Search

The Chelan County PUD Commission is starting the search for a new general manager, following the announcement of GM Steve Wright’s decision to leave that post at the end of this year. But first, the PUD wants to hear from you as to what they should be looking for in a new GM. So they’re asking you to fill out an online survey. PUD Commission Chair Randy Smith:

Not only is the PUD asking what you want to see in a new general manager, but also what are some of the key issues the PUD is facing in the next few years. You can take the online survey at the PUD’s website at chelanpud.org/survey; if you’d like, you can also get a hard copy of the survey by calling the PUD at 509-663-8121. The survey is open to all Chelan County residents until June 15th.