PUD Tree Trimming

Chelan County PUD will be in the North Lake Chelan area, along SR 150, between Chelan and Manson for two to three days of tree trimming work beginning today (Tue). The work will be done by its current contractor, Wright Tree Service.

Drivers should look for flaggers in the area, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

This tree work, done every two years, prunes trees in this area along the lake adjacent to power

lines. The tree trimming helps ensure that the PUD continues to provide safe, reliable electrical

service.

For more information about Chelan PUD’s Vegetation Management programs, visit this website:

chelanpud.org/TreeTrimming.