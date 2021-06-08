PUD To Replace Poles Along Transmission Line

Expect to see new power poles going up between Chelan Falls and Union Valley soon. Chelan County PUD will be sending out notices about what they’re calling the Chelan Transmission Fire Hardening Project. It’s been in the works for several years; at last Tuesday’s PUD Commission meeting, the PUD’s Customer Outreach Specialist Jenna Rahm explained the project:

What the PUD will be doing is replacing the wood poles with steel poles between Chelan Falls and Union Valley; the poles will remain in the same general alignment as they are currently. The work will happen weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The project will go on until January.