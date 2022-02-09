PUD Sets Meeting On North Shore Substation Design Work

The Chelan County PUD has been planning on a substation on the north shore for at least seven years; now the attention is turning to what it should look like. So a meeting is set for next week; PUD Customer Outreach Specialist Jenna Rahm:

The PUD has hired a landscape architect to help them work through the design of the Henderson Road substation, Rahm says it’s a unique location because of the area’s expansive view corridors:

That meeting is scheduled for Wednesday February 16th starting at 5:15 p.m. at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce; it will also be available online via Zoom; a link is available by signing up for the design email update list at chelanpud-dot-org.