PUD Service Center Update

Construction on the Chelan County PUD’s new Service Center at Olds Station is progressing more or less on time and on budget, according to PUD Shared Services Director Dan Frazier:

When completed in the spring of 2023, all PUD operations will be combined into one area, instead of being spread out around some thirty locations in Wenatchee. That, along with the desire to get away from the traffic in Wenatchee during times of PUD emergencies in the northern areas of the county were the main reasons for developing this service center:

The focal point of the site right now is the four-story “people building,” as Frazier calls it. There was a bit of a stir on social media when the building’s colorful insulation was installed, as the lime green and teal blue panels were going in, but they’ll be covered up eventually by a masonry exterior over the winter. You can see photos and construction updates on the Service Center at the pud’s website, chelanpud.org.