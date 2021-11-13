PUD Proposes System Impact Fees

With all the growth happening in Chelan County – and the city of Chelan is listed as one of the top 10 fast growing communities in the state – the PUD is looking at how to handle that growth – and how to pay for it. The PUD’s Customer Outreach Specialist Jenna Rahm says the PUD needs more equipment to handle the growth:

During the PUD’s strategic planning process, Rahm says they got quite a bit of feedback from their customers on growth, and how to handle its costs:

And so Rahm says the PUD has put together an idea that won’t impact existing customers:

The PUD wants your input on the system impact fee proposal, and has an online open house that explains it more at chelanpud.org/fundinggrowth. They’ll be taking comments on it through November 19th.