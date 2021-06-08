PUD Hears Future of Manson Dog Park

The Manson Dog Park, and its future, was a subject of discussion at the latest Chelan County PUD Commission meeting. Commissioners were shown a proposed site development plan for the old swim hole, and were given a brief background explanation of the property – and the PUD’s role in it – by PUD Managing Director of District Services Justin Erickson:

A figure which looms important, for the Manson Parks District has submitted a grant application to the State Recreation and Conservation Office to fund the improvements to the park, and if they get it, some of that 300-thousand would be used as the required 20 percent match for that grant. Erickson says it looks promising:

In the site development plan, the most striking feature is a proposed boardwalk and trail that would stretch from the off-leash grassy area and lead toward Manson Bay Park. The seawall would be rebuilt and extended, and steps would be added that would lead into the water. There would also be an ADA ramp, a new dock for non-motorized watercraft such as paddleboards, an existing pumphouse would be removed, and new signage would be installed.

If everything goes as planned, the grant application specifies a completion on the dog park project of fall 2023.