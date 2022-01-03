PUD-Avista Contract

We received a press release from Chelan County PUD and Avista on Friday. It said the two have finalized a contract for renewable hydropower from the PUD’s two hydro projects on the Columbia River. The bottom line is that Avista will get five percent of the output from Rocky Reach and Rock Island dams from 2026 to 2030, and ten percent of the output from 2031 to 2045. The PUDs call the price for the power competitive, and increases Avista’s carbon-free resources toward its 2030 renewable energy goals, as well as contributes flexible capacity to identified needs in Washington and Idaho.

PUD General Manager Steve Wright said the contract increases PUD wholesale revenues that supports low customer-owner rates and amenities like broadband services and parks.

Avista Senior vice president of energy resources Jason Thackston said it’s another step on the way to serving customers with 100% clean electricity by 2045 and 100% carbon neutral resources by 2027.

The contract was negotiated after a competitively bid RFP process and includes both carbon-free energy attributes provided by hydropower as well as dispatchable capacity to help Avista meet peak energy needs during high customer usage times.