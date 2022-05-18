PUD And Area Growth

Chelan County PUD says they have plenty of power to accommodate the growth in the area. But they also say that the reason for the county’s low power rates is that they sell much of their excess power to other utilities and concerns. If some of that excess power has to be used for growth instead of being sold, would that impact the rates a PUD customer pays in the future? Andy Wendell, the PUD’s Customer Service Director, says no:

But the abundance of power resources doesn’t paint the whole picture of accommodating growth, Wendell says; technology and the use of energy efficient appliances helps, too:

In addition, Wendell reminds that the PUD has many programs that can help with energy management; you can find out more at the PUD’s website, chelanpud-dot-org and click on “energy conservation.”