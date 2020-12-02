Public Notice – Link Board Workshop on Link’s 2020 Transit Study Project – Dec 9th

The Link Transit Board of Directors will meet on December 9, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. to participate in a workshop on Link Transit’s 2020 Transit Study Project.

The workshop will be hosted from Columbia Station 3rd floor conference room, 300 S. Columbia Street in Wenatchee. Board members only will participate using the Zoom Video Communications Platform. Public access will be available through Facebook Live or by dialing in to listen through a teleconference call, phone no. 1-877-216-1555, Passcode 859950.

Workshop Purpose: To engage the Board and gain their perspectives by examining Link’s current service policies and design parameters; and exploring transit planning considerations for our growing and evolving communities. The workshop will be led by the Transit Study consultant team from Nelson-Nygaard.

Transit Study Workshop Agenda