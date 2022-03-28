Progress On New Hospital Construction

The new Chelan hospital has been taking shape. We’ve been telling you that for quite some time, but Lake Chelan Health Interim Chief Executive Officer Emmett Shuster says it’s reached a milestone of sorts:

And he says opening day for the new hospital is drawing closer, and they’re starting to get ready:

Lake Chelan Health has put together an eight-minute video of the inside of the new building, you can see that on their website, lakechelanhealth-dot-com.