Pot Shop Robbery

Police in East Wenatchee are investigating a robbery at a marijuana dispensary Sunday night. In a press release, East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson said three male suspects wearing ski masks entered The Happy Crop Shoppe on Rock Island Road just prior to closing. Two of the suspects were armed with handguns, one of which was used as a weapon to assault a store employee, although no shots were fired. Both employees were restrained with duct tape by the suspects and were later able to free themselves to call 911. The three suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives are working with store management to determine the amount of cash and marijuana products taken. The description of the vehicle is unknown at this time. Anyone with information or video footage near the business is asked to call Detective Brandon Johnson RiverCom at 509-663-9911.