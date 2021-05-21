Possible Money For Fiber To Airport

We’ve told you about money from the state for water to the airport; now how about money from the feds for fiber to the airport? It could happen, according to Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering. Eighth District Congressperson Kim Schrier had asked people in the district for applications for community grants; of the 80 applications received, ten projects were chosen; two of them are in Chelan County. And one, Gering says, is for the Chelan County PUD:

The other project would bring a million dollars to a land trust in Leavenworth; A Place For ALICE, ALICE stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed, and would go towards housing and other programs. Now those projects have to make it through the House Appropriations Committee. So stay tuned.