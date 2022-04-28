Port On Fire Flow To Airport

It looks as though getting water to the Chelan Airport is becoming a reality in the not-too-distant future; although city officials, including Mayor Bob Goedde, worry that the 5-point-7 million dollars in state money won’t be enough to finish the project. They say the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority could use its influence in getting any extra money needed. KOZI talked with Port Executive Director Jim Kuntz last week, and he said getting water – or fire flow – to the airport is something that needs to happen:

Mayor Goedde says RH2 has started the right of way and design process. Kuntz says the port would like to see the project go out to bid as soon as possible.