Port Board Excited About Chelan Airport Water

A “game changer.” That’s what members of the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority Board are calling the news of more than 5-and-a-half million dollars in the state budget to extend a water line to the Chelan Airport. News of that budget item placed by 12th District Representative Mike Steele, which we reported here on KOZI on Monday, brought excitement to the board during their meeting yesterday. Port board member Rory Turner says it will do three things immediately in terms of economic development:

Port Authority Executive Director Jim Kuntz told KOZI last week that if all goes as planned, city water could be flowing to the airport by the middle of next year. What’s more, preliminary talks between the Port and a small commuter airline have been underway about serving Chelan, the air carrier, which has not been named, has said it could start flying in now, no improvements to the airport are needed for them to start service. So, stay tuned.