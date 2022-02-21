Planning Commission Address

An addendum to our story on the Bluewater Terrace Conditional Use Permit now before the Chelan Planning Commission. Turns out the commission didn’t meet Wednesday night because not enough members showed up to form a quorum. Some residents had shown up to voice their opinions on the matter, they were told to either write or email the commission. Talk of an address was also promised during Wednesday’s “Ask the Mayor” segment on KOZI. So here’s the address:

City of Chelan

Department of Planning and Community Development

P.O. Box 1669

Chelan 98816

You can also send an email to mlibbey-at-cityofchelan-dot-us.

One thing, though: if you send a letter, you then will be notified of the public meeting that has not yet been scheduled.