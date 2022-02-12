Phone Scammers Busy In Chelan, Douglas Counties

Last month we told you of phone scammers in Okanogan County, now they’ve apparently moved on to Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties, where scammers are using threats to shut off power and, in two cases, allegations of a kidnapping to try to con people out of money.

Both Chelan and Grant County PUDs are warning their customers that phone scammers are active in the area posing as PUD employees and threatening to cut off a home’s power unless they immediately receive money. Chelan County PUD’s Rachel Hansen explains the calls they were hearing about on Wednesday:

Hansen adds that usually there’s a pattern to who these calls are made, but this time, it’s different:

So Hansen is asking customers to be extra vigilant over the next couple of weeks, and if you get a call that sounds suspicious, don’t be afraid to call the PUD to check on the status of your account; their number is 509-663-5121.

In Douglas County, two people have reported receiving calls from scammers who claim to have kidnapped a family member of the victim.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the callers claim to have kidnapped the family member due to them witnessing some illegal activities.

The victims are told to wire large amounts of money in order to secure the safe release of the family member.

The sheriff’s office says if you get a call like that, give the sheriff’s office a call.