Petition Filed For Recall of Bridgeport City Council

Drama in Bridgeport, as a petition has been filed in Douglas County Superior Court for the recall of the entire five-member Bridgeport City Council. Focal point of the recall petition is the Bridgeport Transportation Benefit District.

The petition alleges that since the creation of the TBD in 2016, the City Council, in it’s position and function as the governing body of the TBD, has violated both city and state code some 30 times by not publishing required annual financial reports for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The recall effort includes all five council members – Matthew Schuh, Mike Bjornquist, Jacqueline Hentges, Esiquio (Zeke) Martinez, and Sergio Orosco.

A hearing has been set for this Friday at 1 p.m. in Douglas County Superior Court in Waterville for the petitioner, who has not been named, to present his evidence. At present, this will be a zoom hearing.