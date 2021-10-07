Paying Overdue PUD Bills

Over the past 18 months, some people have found it challenging to pay their bills to the Chelan County PUD. During the pandemic, a state moratorium have been in place to prevent power from being cut off to people delinquent on their payments, and charging late fees. But that moratorium is ending as of today (Thu), and the PUD’s Customer Accounts Specialist Shaylee Childress wants you to know that if you can’t pay your bill, please get in touch with them:

Childress says that the Community Action Council is the place people can turn to for help:

And of course you can go to chelanpud.org for more information; look under the “my PUD services” for the “pay my bill” and “community services and discounts” options.