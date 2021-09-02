PAWS In Lynnwood Treating Two Bears Injured In 25 Mile Fire

Two bears that were burned during the Twenty Five Mile Fire are being cared for at PAWS in Lynnwood. The bears were found by Dave and Karen Case, who called the Department of Fish and Wildlife, who rescued the injured cubs. PAWS Media Coordinator Laura Follis says the cubs are recovering, but are getting intensive treatments:

Follis adds the cubs are eating and drinking, something they like to see. She says their recovery is going to take months, and is expensive, so PAWS has set up a place to donate to:

Again, that’s give.paws.org/wildfirebears. Follis says another bear from the Twenty Five Mile Fire was burned so badly it had to be euthanized. But a bear from the Cedar Creek fire is doing well in recovery.