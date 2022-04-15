Pause In Community Center Construction Work

If you’ve been going past the construction site that will eventually be the Community Center at Lake Chelan, and noticing no work currently going on, Ben Williams with the Seven Acres Foundation sys they reason for the pause is a bit of a financing gap:

Williams explains that a lot of the funding for the center’s construction comes in forms of grants and from foundations, with the money coming in over the next three to four years; while the bridge loan is being hammered out, Williams says they’ve just put things on hold for a little bit:

And the Seven Acres Foundation still needs more money to finish the center; while they’ve raised a million dollars more than the original budget, construction costs have doubled. So Williams asks people to leverage their networks and get the word out. Also, the websites are sevenacresfoundation.org and ccatlakechelan.org, with options on both sites for donating.