Threats of violence at Pateros Schools. The Okanogan Sheriff’s Department and Pateros Schools have investigated two separate threats of school violence involving the mention of firearms. Pateros Superintendent Greg Goodnight:

The school has contacted all parents directly involved and believe the threats have been fully addressed.

No specific identities have been made of who’s been making the threats, but in a Facebook post, the district said they are following the discipline procedures as outlined in board policy.