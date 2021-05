Pateros Residents Needed For Bond Committee

The City of Pateros is planning a bond issue on the August ballot, and they’re looking for input:

Mayor Carlene Anders there, and she needs residents to sit on a committee and get their input for the voter’s pamphlet:

But the mayor adds the city needs to hear from you now:

If you are interested, call the city at 509-923-2571, or you can call Anders directly at 509-733-0318.