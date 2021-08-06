Pateros Ice Rink In Planning Stages

Folks in Pateros are in the first stages of planning to build an ice rink in their town. They’re calling it the North Central Washington Sports Rink and Events Center. The group’s board chair and president is Holly Bange, she says what they’re planning is meant to bring more tourism to the area and, in turn, more business and more money:

Bange says interest is growing in the idea in places like Chelan, Bange has talked with Chelan Chamber head and 12th District Legislator Mike Steele about the project . . .

What they have right now is a Facebook page, and in the future an Instagram page and a website. They’ve also been in touch with the Seattle Kraken Hockey Team, who have pledged their help. Their next step is getting money for a feasibility study to measure impacts on traffic, how many people could the Center draw, how much money would people spend, etc. What the end result would be:

Holly Bange and fellow board member Rick Trocano will be on KOZI’s “2nd Cup of Coffee” program Saturday August 14th to tell more about the project; in the meantime, the project’s facebook page -and it’s a long one – is “North Central Washington Sports Rink and Events Center.” And you have to spell all that out.