Pateros Hydro Classic This Weekend

The thunderboats will be on the Columbia this weekend in Pateros. It’s the 2021 Pateros Hydro Classic, with some 40 limited hydroplanes from around the Pacific Northwest on the water. But one of the organizers, George Pearson says one of the best parts of the day comes before any racing takes place:

The kids will be racing, too, with junior hydros on the river; Brodie is one of them:

It’s free to attend, and our own David Marz will be there Saturday morning telling you about it from 10 am to 1 pm on KOZI.