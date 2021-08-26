Parking And the Parks

It seems as though raising the fines did the trick. We’re talking about parking near the city’s parks, namely Lakeside Park, where both sides of the highway near the park were lined with orange cones last weekend. Parking around there has long been an issue during the summer months, but Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde says raising the fines for illegal parking seems to have worked well:

There was a meeting last night at City Hall to talk about parks and recreation in the city; one of the callers to yesterday’s (Wed) “2nd Cup of Coffee” program advocated doing something about the skate park at Don Morse:

She says the basketball courts could be taken out and replaced with either a pump track or refurbish a skate park.