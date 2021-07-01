Overnight Rescue From Semi In River

A rescue on the river in the middle of the night. No one injured, but a semi and trailer has now been fished out of the Columbia.

It happened around 1 am, according to a press release from Douglas County Fire District 4 in Orondo. A motorist reported rocks in the roadway on Highway 97, eight miles south of the Beebe Bridge.

A state patrol trooper was dispatched to check on the roadway; he found damaged guardrail and a semi in the river. He heard someone yelling for help and found the driver of the semi on the edge of the river.

Fire and aid were dispatched, using high angle rescue rope techniques to bring the patient up the steep embankment in stokes basket stretcher. He was treated at the scene and then transported to Lake Chelan Hospital.

The semi-tractor was entirely submerged in the river. The driver managed to extricate himself, and swam to shore. The trailer was partially submerged. It is believed the trailer was empty on the way to Brewster to pick up fruit.

There were nine firefighters on scene from Orondo Fire and Chelan Fire and Rescue, three EMS personnel from Lake Chelan Health, along with officers from Douglas County Sheriff and the Washington State Patrol along with five fire apparatus.