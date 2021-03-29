Over 4600 Acres Scheduled for Prescribed Burns In Chelan County

This spring, firefighters across Central Washington will once again be putting good fire to work to help restore watersheds and better protect nearby communities. Frequent, low-intensity fire is essential for restoring public lands and the communities who depend on them.

“As snow melts and access opens to burn units, we will be taking advantage of favorable weather conditions to start prescribed burning where we can safely do so. No one knows what the fire season may bring, so it is important for us to be proactive when we have these springtime burning opportunities,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Rob Allen.

Just over 9,500 acres of prescribed burning is planned this spring, but not all planned acres may be completed if conditions are not favorable. Conditions include correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture, and ventilation for smoke. When these criteria are met, firefighters implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals including air quality.

“These prescribed fire projects reduce the amount of burnable fuels in the forest, improve forest health, and help lower the risk of future high-intensity wildfires that are more likely to bring dense smoke and impact access to and use of the forest,” Allen said.

Residents and visitors can expect to see and smell some smoke during burning operations. Even though smoke from prescribed fire is usually light and doesn’t last long, it is important that smoke-sensitive individuals plan ahead and be prepared. For more information on smoke and public health, please visit wasmoke.blogspot.com or airnow.gov/fires

For real-time prescribed fire maps and updates:

· Text message: text ‘follow OkaWenNF’ to 40404 (Apple/iPhone)

· Phone: 509-996-4040

Early April through May, managed burning operations are planned on national forest lands in the following counties.

Okanogan County:

· Goat, 839 acres 2 miles east of Mazama, WA

· Lost Driveway, 419 acres adjacent to Mazama and 7 miles northwest of Mazama, WA

· Lucky, 56 acres 6 miles northwest of Winthrop, WA

· Sherwood, 365 acres 10 miles northwest of Winthrop, WA

· Deer, 363 acres 10 miles northwest of Winthrop, WA

· Ortell, 302 acres 10 miles northwest of Winthrop, WA

· Benzer, 66 acres 11 miles southeast of Twisp, WA

Chelan County:

· 25 Mile Creek, 382 acres 18 miles northwest of Chelan, WA

· Forest Mountain, 173 acres 11 miles west of Chelan, WA

· Forest Johnson, 1,254 acres 3 miles northeast of Ardenvoir, WA

· Switchback Canyon, 110 acres 3 miles north of Ardenvoir, WA

· Dill Creek, 34 acres 9 miles north of Ardenvoir, WA

· Crum, 83 acres, three miles northwest of Entiat, WA

· Moe/Roaring Ridge, 128 acres, one mile southwest of Ardenvoir, WA

· Tillicum, 401 acres, 5 miles west of Ardenvoir, WA

· Fishpole/Natapoc, 550 acres, one mile southwest of Fish Lake, WA

· Upper Peshastin, 650 acres at the summit of Blewett Pass off of Hwy 97

· Mission, 900 acres, 4 miles west of Wenatchee, WA

Kittitas County:

· Liberty, 100 acres 17 miles northeast of Cle Elum, WA

· Orion, 300 acres 15 miles northeast of Cle Elum, WA

· Teanaway, 300 acres 13 miles north of Cle Elum, WA

Yakima County:

· Dry Ridge, 600 acres 25 miles northwest of Yakima, WA near Nile-Cliffdell Hwy 410

· Canteen, 1200 acres 20 miles northwest of Yakima, WA near Cleman Mountain and Hwy 410

Additional prescribed fires and pile burns may be conducted if favorable conditions allow.

Information Courtesy of Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Service.