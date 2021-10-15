Orondo Trailer Fire

A trailer used as a vacation property north of Orondo along the Columbia River burned to the ground Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries and the trailer was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Orondo firefighters responded to the fire at Bauer’s Landing just after 9 a.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed.

According to the Orondo Firefighters Association, they were able to get the fire under control in half an hour but by that time the trailer was a total loss. They stayed on site for another two hours doing mop-up.

The trailer had permanent utilities and decks, the firefighters association said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.