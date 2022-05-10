One Injured In Twisp Accident

An accident in Twisp Sunday morning, a Twisp man was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. According to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley, 21-year-old Seth Stevie was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup southbound on Twisp-Carlton Road about 3 a.m. Sunday when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, overcorrected and the vehicle rolled. Stevie suffered a head injury in the crash.

The pickup came to rest in the roadway, which was blocked during the accident investigation.

Okanogan County Fire District 6, which also responded, said nearby homeowners heard the crash and went to investigate.

The fire district said the homeowners stayed with Stevie until Aero Methow Rescue Services arrived, and flew Stevie to Wenatchee.

Sheriff Hawley said when deputies called to check on his condition Sunday evening, he had already been released.