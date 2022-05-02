Omak Block Party This Saturday

The Omak Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to come up and fill its Main Street for a block party this Saturday. Omak Chamber President Brian Ellis says it’s the first such event they’ve had in a couple of years:

But Ellis says there’s still plenty of room for any business to come up and join the 32 that have already signed on. He says just go on the Omak Chamber’s Facebook page and send him a message, and he’ll take it from there.

Ellis adds that anticipation is high in the community to get out and have some fun:

He adds there will be music all day, and a place for the kids to get creative and make a Mother’s Day gift for mom. The Omak Chamber’s Mother’s Day Block Party is this Saturday from 11 to 5.