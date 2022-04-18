Okanogan PUD Transmission Line Re-energized

The transmission line between Okanogan and Ophir substations has been energized, 19 months

after it was destroyed in the Cold Springs Wildfire.

That announcement came at last Monday’s meeting of the Okanogan County PUD commission.

About 40% of the line was destroyed when the wildfire came through in September 2020, but

the PUD decided to proactively upgrade the entire transmission line. The wooden poles have been

replaced with steel structures and equipment has been upgraded as needed to allow for greater

capacity.

Crews will continue working on the Ophir to Brewster portion of the line, expecting completion

early this summer. The total cost of the project has been estimated at $13 million. The PUD expects

about $4.6 million in repayments from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, but

only about $200,000 of that has been paid so far.

Also at last Monday’s meeting, the board heard a financial report for 2021, showing a total of $62.5

million in revenue over the year, $45.1 million in expenses, $4.3 million in debt service, and $17.2

million in capital expenditures. The PUD ended the year within key performance indicators and

anticipates official audited financial results by the end of May.