Okanogan PUD Scam Warning

Here’s a warning to PUD customers in all counties, but especially now in Okanogan County, where customers have been getting calls from scammers. Okanogan PUD Communications Manager Sheila Corson, who tells us the callers are apparently convincing:

And Corson has reminders for customers:

One thing the PUD will not do, Corson says, is threaten to disconnect power over the phone:

One other thing: if you’re not comfortable with the phone call you’re getting from anyone, Corson tells you what to do: