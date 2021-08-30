Okanogan PUD News

The governor’s office has appointed Okanogan County PUD Environmental Coordinator Matthew Stevie as the new Public Works Board member representing PUDs. Stevie has been with the PUD since 2018. He has worked in public utilities for over 20 years, starting his career as a water and stormwater laborer, then working as a civil design intern and special inspector at DOWL engineers, then as a project manager after completing his Master’s degree in project management. He is also a member of the Washington State Disaster Resiliency Workgroup.

Stevie is one of four appointments announced by the governor’s office, in addition to one re-appointment.

In other news from the Okanogan County PUD, they’ll be giving away more than eight thousand four-packs of LED bulbs to customers with its Bonneville Power Administration funding for energy efficiency. Residential customers who get mail delivered to a physical address will receive the bulbs directly, but the company could not mail to post office boxes, so those customers can get extras during Public Power Week, starting Sept. 27.