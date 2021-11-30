Okanogan PUD Fiber

At their meeting last Monday, Okanogan County PUD commissioners approved a broadband application to the Washington State Broadband Office that seeks funding to bring fiber to homes in the areas of Twisp, Pateros, Crumbacher and Malott. The project seeks just under $10 million, with the PUD required to supply a 10% match.

Commissioners also heard that the PUD has installed 94 fiber connections through October this year, bringing the total fiber connections to 637, and the total of all end users – wireless and fiber – now stands at 3,854.