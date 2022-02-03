[2/3/22] Okanogan County Survey Dates Extended
Posted in Local Government & Meetings
Okanogan County’s Planning and Development Department is asking for input from county residents on which sections of the zoning code should be updated, and in which priority. They’ve had a survey online that was supposed to be completed by tomorrow (Fri), but they’ve extended the dates. Okanogan County residents can go to:
www.surveymonkey.com/r/KSGMM55.
There are 38 sections to the Okanogan County Zone Code; the survey asks which three you would like to see updated, and in which priority.
No word on when the survey will end.