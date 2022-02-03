Okanogan County Survey Dates Extended

Okanogan County’s Planning and Development Department is asking for input from county residents on which sections of the zoning code should be updated, and in which priority. They’ve had a survey online that was supposed to be completed by tomorrow (Fri), but they’ve extended the dates. Okanogan County residents can go to:

www.surveymonkey.com/r/KSGMM55.

There are 38 sections to the Okanogan County Zone Code; the survey asks which three you would like to see updated, and in which priority.

No word on when the survey will end.