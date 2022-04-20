OKANOGAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE & OMAK POLICE ASK FOR INPUT

The trend of taking a closer look at law enforcement with help from the community has reached Okanogan County where the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Omak Police Department are joining forces with the Okanogan County Community Coalition to invite the public to assist them with a survey on their local law enforcement. The funding for the survey stems from a grant by way of the Washington State Senate Bill 5353 and the Department of Commerce and was a result of an application based on prior work with local agencies on underage drinking laws. The survey is open to the public until June 30th and is designed to assess five key areas: community involvement, procedural justice, performance, safety, and satisfaction. The brief survey takes around seven minutes and is available only in English. You can find the survey by CLICKING HERE.