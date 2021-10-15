Okanogan County Jobless Numbers

Unemployment numbers for Okanogan County in August have been released, and according to Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck, there’s good news, and bad news:

August’s 5.2 percent rate was also up from July’s 4.9 percent. But Meseck says Okanogan County has been slow to recover from last year’s COVID-influenced downturn:

Meseck says the one sector of the economy that added jobs in August was government, adding 100 jobs, but some of those may have been firefighters battling the wildfires that month.