Okanogan County Jail Break

Regional law enforcement officials are searching for two inmates who broke out of the Okanogan County Jail Tuesday morning.

Fifty-three-year-old Christian M. White of Rock Island and 28-year-old Kristofer L. Wittman of Bellingham are believed to have escaped through the facility’s ventilation system after dislodging a ceiling tile in their cell.

White had been incarcerated on a litany of charges, including assault, hit-and-run and drug possession, while Wittman was being held for possessing a stolen vehicle and malicious mischief, as well as for previously trying to escape from police custody.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley says the two men were both last seen wearing their blue inmate uniforms which include white long underwear. He said it is not known if the pair are likely to stay together while on the run.

Officials are asking the public not to approach either man if seen, but rather to immediately contact law enforcement.