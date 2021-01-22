Okanogan County Continues to Deal With Cyber-Attack

Okanogan County is still trying to recover after Monday’s cyber-attack. The County’s Central Services Team is running diagnostics on the county’s computers, and an investigation continues. The County is open for business, but services are reduced, and access to the courthouse remains at the 4th Street entrance.

The Okanogan County Central Landfill is open, but cannot accept debit or credit cards at this time, all payments must be by cash or check.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office cannot offer fingerprinting services or concealed pistol licenses, and although appointments can be scheduled through the online concealed pistol license application system, Sheriff’s office records cannot complete the process while the system is down.

Also, if you were scheduled to call for jury duty for superior court or district court this week, you have been excused.

The 911 systems in Okanogan County are operating.

If anyone is having trouble contacting an office due to phone issues, you’re asked to call the county call center at 509-422-2420, OR 509-422-2422.