Okanogan County 2021 Crime Statistics

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office released their 2021 statistics recently, and they show some wild swings from one year to the next, most of them due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions.

For instance, last year the Sheriff’s Office made 750 custodial arrests — meaning a person was booked into the Okanogan County Jail — down from 1,178 the year before. Arrests have been trending down for the past three years. In 2018, the Sheriff’s Office made 1,557 arrests, and in 2019 made 1,382. The marked decrease last year is primarily due to COVID-19 precautions in the jail, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.

Monthly arrests reached a high point in May with 43, and a low in December, with only 12.

Of the total arrests in 2021, 213 charges were filed for felony crimes, down from 432 in 2020.

The Okanogan County dispatch center received 24,601 911 calls, and more than 31 thousand calls to the non-emergency line.

Responses for deaths also increased in 2021, and have been steadily increasing since 2012, when there were 56 deaths responded to by the coroner. In 2021, there were 128, an increase from 106 in 2020.

The number of incidents reported to the Sheriff’s Office, also showed a decrease from 2020. 8,278 incidents were reported to the Sheriff’s Office last year, compared to 8,941 in 2020.

Last year, there were 125 instances of people abusing the 911 emergency line, 133 reports of fraud and 201 reports of harassment.

Six homicides were reported in 2021, down from 13 in 2020 and 41 in 2019.

Assault reports were down — to 285 in 2021, from 374 the year before. Burglaries, however, have stayed fairly consistent over the past few years, but are down overall for the past five years, with 228 reports in 2021.

Perhaps the clearest COVID-19 impact is the jump in reports of domestic disputes jumped between 2019 and 2020, from 524 to 723, and 663 in 2021.