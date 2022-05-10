Officer Injured In Wenatchee Shooting

We’re waiting for more information in the shooting incident Saturday morning in Wenatchee where the suspect was shot dead, and a police officer shot in the leg. The identities of both the suspect and the injured officer have not been released yet, and the investigation is continuing. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille says Wenatchee Police are not involved in the investigation:

The incident occurred just as preparations were underway for the Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade, which was set for a couple hours later, just one block away, and was kitty-corner from the Festival’s Art in the Park show happening at Centennial Park. In spite of the proximity of the shooting, all the festival’s activities went on as planned. Again, we’re waiting for more information, including the identities of the officer wounded and the suspect – and maybe, just maybe, a reason why.