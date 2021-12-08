October Jobless Numbers

Both good news and bad news coming from the October Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area Labor Area Summary, which takes in both Chelan and Douglas counties. Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck has the good news:

But the bad news, which was also alluded to in the September report, is that the labor force in the two counties is shrinking. What does Meseck mean by “Labor Force?”

The labor force dropped more than 14-hundred between September and October. Unemployment went up two tenths of a percent from September, but Meseck calls that not very relevant, and even somewhat expected.