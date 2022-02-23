NW Forests To Get Relief Money

More than eleven million dollars is coming to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, part of a 291 million dollar northwest disaster relief funding package to the U.S. Forest Service. The funding addresses damage caused by the wildfires, floods, and extreme weather events the region experienced in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The funds will go to priority road and bridge repair, hazardous material/waste removal, watershed restoration, and other critical recovery needs on National Forest lands.

More than one million will go to the Colville National Forest. A total of $28.5 million will be used in Washington State, with $18.1 million made available to six National Forests and the Forest Service Regional Office to address critical needs due to wildfires and storms across the state. $9 million is designated for recovery needs in Washington on non-Federal lands.

Most of the funding, almost 263 million, will be used in Oregon, with most of that going to eight National Forests and the Forest Service Regional Office to address critical needs from the 2020 wildfires and Labor Day windstorm.

The funding is a share of the $1.36 billion of supplemental appropriations provided to the Forest Service through the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act of 2021. The act provided a total of $28.6 billion in new supplemental appropriations for disaster relief recovery to federal agencies.