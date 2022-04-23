NORTHWEST RADIO & BROADCASTING ICON HARRIET BULLITT DIES

Philanthropist and former owner of Z-Country 94.7, KOZI AM and FM, and founder KOHO FM radio stations Harriet Bullitt passed away Saturday morning, April 23rd, 2022 at the age of 97. Bullitt made enormous contributions in communications in the Northwest, and in particular, Central Washington.

She founded Pacific Press in 1964, which would become the parent publication for Seattle Magazine.

In 1999, she founded KOHO FM radio in Leavenworth, purchased the Lake Chelan station KOZI, and formed the Icicle Broadcasting Company.

Bullitt also formed the Icicle Fund, a non-profit with the goal of enabling community arts and public lands organizations to collaborate, grow and increase their collective impact.

In 1995, she opened the Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort, a rustic getaway and conference center, located near her home along Icicle Creek outside of Leavenworth.