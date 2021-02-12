Governor Jay Inslee announced today that 5 more regions are moving into Phase 2 effective Monday, Feb. 15. This means 92% of the state will now be in Phase 2 with the exception of the South Central region which will remain in Phase 1. This region includes the following counties: Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Yakima.

The Governor also announced an additional $87 million will be released by the Department of Commerce for rental and business assistance programs.

No changes to retail were announced and the state still remains at 25% capacity with no clear path forward.