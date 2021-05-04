North Cascades Should Be Open Soon

Good news for Withrop and Twisp, and travelers of the North Cascades: word from the Department of Transportation that crews clearing SR20 have met in the middle, and the entire length of the highway has been cleared. That means, the roadway should be open to vehicles soon – although no official opening date has been given. DOT reports that there is still work to be done, namely repairs to guardrails and signs, but it will be soon. DOT did give the green light, though, for bicycles to use the highway over the weekend. A reminder though, that it is still an active work zone, and be aware of any potential hazards, including avalanches, if you do go up. Meanwhile, the closure points remain the same, milepost 134 near Newhalem and milepost 177 at Early Winters.