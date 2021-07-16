Non-Profits Get Grants

The Nonprofit Practices Institute – a partnership between the Community Foundation of NCW and the Icicle Fund – has funded Strategic Consulting Grants to 14 nonprofits across the region.

The Strategic Consulting Grant will provide one-on-one customized consulting in one of three areas: Planning and Engagement, Partnerships and Collaboration, or Organizational Culture and Structure.

Grant recipients will work with a consultant over the course of several months to identify goals and create working plans to strengthen organizations post-pandemic.

In the Methow Valley, non profits receiving grants are Aero Methow Rescue Service, the Methow Valley Citizens Council, and the Methow Valley Interpretive Center.

Chelan Valley Hope also received a grant.

Also receiving grants are the Arts Alliance, Sustainable Wenatchee, the TEAMS Learning Center, Mountain Sprouts Children’s Community & Wenatchee River Institute, the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Upper Valley MEND, and the Greater Leavenworth Museum.

Roughly half the organizations will begin their consulting project this summer, while the other half will begin in the fall. The grant funds cover consultant fees and the nonprofits invest staff and board leadership time. The Strategic Consulting Grant Program is funded by donations to the Community Foundation’s Partners in Giving program and the Icicle Fund.