No Manson Council Elections

Today was supposed to be election day for two seats on the Manson Community Council. But it isn’t. Council Chairperson Kari Sorenson says there were a lack of community minded individuals who applied:

John Frolker will be sworn in at Thursday’s council meeting; Sorenson says he should be a good addition:

The next council meeting will be Thursday at 6 pm on Zoom, the only business at that meeting will be the swearing ins of Frolker and Sorenson. The January meeting is set for Tuesday January 18th.