New Principal Named for Chelan High

With Chelan High School Principal Brad Wilson taking over as district superintendent following Barry DePaoli’s retirement at the end of June, the district needed a new High School principal. And they have found one: Jamie Pancho will be taking over effective July 1.

Pancho is finishing his third year as the principal at Newport High School in Newport, WA, near the Idaho border. Prior to his principal appointment at Newport, he served as a 4th grade teacher, as well as a Special Education teacher and paraprofessional at Newport. Pancho earned his master’s degree in 2019 from Washington State University and bachelor’s degree from Whitworth in 2004.